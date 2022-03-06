Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

