B. Riley Weighs in on Identiv, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

INVE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $29.00.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Identiv by 5,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

