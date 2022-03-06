B. Riley Comments on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

