B-cube.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $45,408.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,956,647 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

