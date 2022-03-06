AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.12

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 270454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

