Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 582,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,983. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

