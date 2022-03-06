AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AVEO stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
