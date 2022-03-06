AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.