Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.36

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 9390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
