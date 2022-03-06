Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.36

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 9390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.