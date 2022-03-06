Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

