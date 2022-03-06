Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 598 ($8.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.13.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.