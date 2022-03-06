Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 925,056 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 214,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.