Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

