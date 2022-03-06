Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 292,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Auddia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

AUUD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Auddia has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

