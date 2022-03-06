Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.08.

AEXAY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Atos has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

About Atos (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

