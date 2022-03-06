ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

