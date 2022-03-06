AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 410.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

