Arvinas, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.23) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($6.23) per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after buying an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

