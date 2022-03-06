Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $82.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 408,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

