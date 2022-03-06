Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.93

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €4.93 ($5.54) and last traded at €4.96 ($5.58), with a volume of 4520838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.79).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.90 ($7.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

