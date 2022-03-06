ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.87 or 0.06716247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.10 or 0.99842855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048735 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

