Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $8.01 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

