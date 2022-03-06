Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
