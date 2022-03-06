Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

