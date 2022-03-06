Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires $272,694.24 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACHR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 215,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

