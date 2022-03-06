ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.21

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $30.10. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 114,396 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
