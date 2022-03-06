ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.21

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $30.10. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 114,396 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

