AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

