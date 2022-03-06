AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 64,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,750,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,305,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

