Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 51.4% in February

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

APLD opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Applied Science Products has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Applied Science Products (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

