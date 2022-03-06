Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

