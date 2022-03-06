Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

