Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Appian stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. 460,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,816. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $176.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

