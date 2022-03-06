Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $53.81 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

