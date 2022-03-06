Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,329 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $105.30. 253,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

