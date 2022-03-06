Apella Capital LLC Purchases 6,740 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,734. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

