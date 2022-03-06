Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 330,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,338. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

