Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $521,351.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

