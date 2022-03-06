Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $473.48

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $473.48 and last traded at $471.74, with a volume of 30224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.20 and a 200 day moving average of $420.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

