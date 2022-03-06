Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$49.50 at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$49.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Shares of AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$34.53 and a one year high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.43.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

