AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.26 million, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

