Analyzing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Visteon alerts:

This table compares Visteon and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% Canoo N/A -49.41% -38.56%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.95%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Visteon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.15 -$56.00 million $0.99 106.06 Canoo $2.55 million 459.48 -$89.81 million ($1.52) -3.23

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.