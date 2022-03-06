Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $167.09

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.