Analysts Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

VLN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

