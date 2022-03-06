Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $53.10

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($78.65) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

UBSFY stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

