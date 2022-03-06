Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $192.44

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.44.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.91. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

