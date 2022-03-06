Analysts Set SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

SIG Combibloc Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 14,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.