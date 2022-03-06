Analysts Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $945.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.