Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $28.03

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,360. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

