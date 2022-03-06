Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.