Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price at $81.80

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,865,729 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $33.94 on Thursday. CareDx has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.