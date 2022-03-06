Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $279.50

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioNTech by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $256.93. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

