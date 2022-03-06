Analysts Offer Predictions for ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $44,033,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.